The opening of a massive new downtown development built on what was once a surface parking lot will kick off with free coffee Thursday morning, followed by activities throughout the day.

A water feature in the plaza with 56 jets will be turned on for the first time that morning, when the first 3,000 visitors will be treated to Tim Hortons starting at 6:30 a.m.

Tabletop games will be available for play, then at 1 p.m. musicians will begin performing, according to a news release.

Food trucks will be on site as of 3 p.m., followed by evening activities which will wind down when the Winnipeg Jets take the ice for a pre-season game against New Jersey.

"We welcome Winnipeggers to celebrate this significant milestone with us, and with their neighbours, as we showcase the new reality of downtown Winnipeg," said Jim Ludlow, president of True North Real Estate Development. "Bring your lunch, grab a snack, enjoy the entertainment and of course, take part in the grand opening program, which will be a historic moment for our city."

True North Square marked the opening of its first tower in July, when the first tenant moved in. The second tower is expected to be move-in ready in spring of 2019, with plans to complete a third and fourth tower by 2021.