Two arrested in Sioux Valley Dakota Nation homicide: RCMP

RCMP have arrested two people in connection with a homicide on Sioux Valley Dakota Nation last week.

Mounties in Virden got the call around 5:10 p.m. on August 5, reporting that someone had been shot.

Responding officers found a 21-year-old man from the community who had been shot. He was rushed to hospital where he died from his injuries.

Investigators identified two suspects from Sioux Valley Dakota Nation. Both were arrested without incident. Jeremy Blacksmith, 41, has been charged with second degree murder, along with other weapons-related offences.

A 17-year-old male was also arrested in connection to the homicide, and faces weapons-related charges. Both suspects remain behind bars.

RCMP are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or with any information to call investigators at (204)748-2046.