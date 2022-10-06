Two candidates battle it out for Fort Rouge – East Fort Garry riding

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Uvalde schools suspend entire police force after outrage

Uvalde's school district on Friday pulled its embattled campus police force off the job following a wave of new outrage over the hiring of a former state trooper who was part of the hesitant law enforcement response during the May shooting at Robb Elementary School.

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

  • Man found dead near Saanich pedestrian trail

    Police say there is no risk to the public after the body of an unknown man was found Thursday near a pedestrian and cycling trail in Saanich, B.C. Saanich police detectives and the B.C. Coroners Service are working to identify the man who was found near the Lochside Regional Trail in the area of Quadra Street and McKenzie Avenue.

    Police are pictured at the Lochside Trail in Saanich, B.C. (Sarah Bernier)

  • Canadian military selects new pistol to replace aging handguns

    The Canadian military is getting new pistols to replace its current Second World War-era sidearms. The Department of National Defence on Friday announced an initial contract award of US$3.2 million to outfit the Canadian Army with 7,000 new handguns and holsters.

  • Downtown Victoria road closures expected for marathon

    Commuters should expect road closures in Victoria and Oak Bay this weekend as thousands participate in the Royal Victoria Marathon. The event, which starts early Sunday morning, includes a full marathon, half marathon, eight-kilometre run and a kids' run.