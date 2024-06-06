Two charged, two sought by RCMP following death on Fisher River Cree Nation

Two people have been charged in connection with the death of an adult on Fisher River Cree Nation, while RCMP have issued warrants for two more suspects they believe were involved.

A 51-year-old man was found dead on June 1 in the RM of Fisher. RCMP are treating his death as a homicide. In their initial release, RCMP said they believe the man was targeted.

On Wednesday, police arrested two females, aged 16 and 14 from Fisher River Cree Nation, and charged them with manslaughter. They remain in custody.

Arrest warrants were issued for Perry Durocher, 19, and Jerome Moore, 23, who have also been charged with manslaughter.

None of the charges against the four have been proven in court.

RCMP believe Durocher is in Winnipeg, while Moore is believed to be in Norway House.

The public is advised not to approach the two. If they are spotted, the public is advised to call RCMP or Crime Stoppers.