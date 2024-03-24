WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Two Manitobans collect awards at the Junos

    William Prince poses with the Juno Award for Contemporary Roots Album of the Year during the Juno Awards in Halifax on Saturday, March 23, 2024. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press) William Prince poses with the Juno Award for Contemporary Roots Album of the Year during the Juno Awards in Halifax on Saturday, March 23, 2024. (Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press)
    A pair of Manitobans walked away with some hardware at the Juno awards Saturday night.

    The two days worth of festivities kicked off in Halifax at the Scotiabank Centre on Saturday with a handful of awards given out.

    Winnipegger William Prince and Brandon's James Ehnes were among the winners.

    Prince's album 'Stand in the Joy' was the winner for Contemporary Roots Album of the Year, while Ehnes won in the category Classical Album of the Year (Solo Artist) for his album 'Nielsen: Violin Concerto, Symphony No. 4.'

    Prince previously won in 2017 for his debut album 'Earthly Days.' Ehnes is no stranger to winning at the Junos as the violinist has 11 previous wins.

    The awards continue on Sunday with Nelly Furtado hosting. A number of awards will be handed out including Album of the Year.

    A full list of nominees and winners can be found online.

