Two people arrested after Sunday afternoon assault at The Forks

WINNIPEG -

Two people have been arrested after an assault at The Forks Sunday afternoon.

According to the Winnipeg Police Service, officers were called to The Forks at 12:36 p.m. for a report of an assault.

WPS said officers found an injured man once they arrived. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

A section inside The Forks Market was taped off while police were on scene.

Shortly after, a large police presence could be seen at a Manitoba Housing building at 375 Assiniboine Avenue.

Police said two suspects were taken into custody at the building.

WPS said members of the Major Crimes Unit are continuing with the investigation.