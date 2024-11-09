Two people evacuated after North End fire

WINNIPEG
    Two people were evacuated early Saturday morning after a house fire in Winnipeg’s North End.

    Around 6:41 a.m., firefighters were called to a blaze at a two-storey multi-family home in the 600 block of Flora Avenue.

    Crews arrived to find smoke coming from the building. They fought the fire from inside and brought it under control around 7:07 a.m.

    Most of the residents were able to get out before crews arrived. The two people who were evacuated by first responders were assessed by paramedics but were not transported to hospital.

    No other injuries were reported.

    The city’s emergency social services team was brought in to help displaced residents.

    The cause of the fire is under investigation.

