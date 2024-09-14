Two people in critical condition after north Winnipeg fire

Three people were hospitalized – two in critical condition – following a fire in Winnipeg’s St. Johns neighbourhood Saturday morning.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) crews were called to a three-storey mixed-use building in the 200 block of Atlantic Avenue at 2:49 a.m.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and flames coming from the commercial/residential building. They first attacked the fire from inside, but had to retreat as conditions worsened. Handlines and aerial ladder trucks were used to battle the blaze from the outside.

According to a news release, crews rescued two people from the structure. Other occupants had evacuated prior to firefighters arriving, and people living in a neighbouring building were evacuated as well.

Two people were taken to hospital in critical condition and one in unstable condition. Paramedics treated other people at the scene.

A Winnipeg Transit bus provided shelter and the city’s emergency social services team was called to help residents find temporary accommodations.

Manitoba Hydro had to turn off gas and power to some buildings as a precaution.

The city said crews will remain at the scene throughout Saturday morning.

Southbound Main Street from Inkster to Cathedral, and Atlantic Avenue from Main to Charles are closed to traffic as a result.

The cause of the fire is under investigation