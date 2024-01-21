Two teens charged in deadly stabbing in The Pas, third suspect remains at large: police

One of the two victims of a serious stabbing in The Pas has died of his injuries. Police have arrested two teenagers in connection with the death, and are looking for a third suspect who is considered dangerous.

RCMP said they got the call of a serious stabbing in the community around 3:50 p.m. Friday in the 300 block of Edwards Avenue.

Two men were severely injured in the stabbing, and on Sunday RCMP confirmed one of the two victims died of his injuries. He has been identified as 41-year-old Eugene Michelle.

Police said the second victim remains in stable condition in a Winnipeg hospital.

RCMP said two teenagers have been arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing. A 16-year-old male has been charged with second-degree murder and a 15-year-old female has been charged with manslaughter.

RCMP Major Crimes Services is looking for a third man wanted in connection with the stabbings. Police said 33-year-old Pierre Young from Easterville is wanted on a charge of manslaughter.

He is described as being five-foot-nine, weighing about 165 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

"He is considered dangerous and should not be approached," RCMP said in a news release.

The charges against them have not been proven in court.

Anyone with information is asked to call The Pas RCMP at 204-627-6204 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.