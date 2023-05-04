U of M welcomes first summer cohort of nursing students
While for most students the school year is coming to an end, a group of Manitoba nursing students are just now marking the beginning of their education.
On Wednesday, the University of Manitoba’s College of Nursing welcomed 120 new nursing students.
These students are part of the first summer intake since the university announced the expansion of its Bachelor of Nursing program.
“We’re very excited to be able to have the opportunity to assist in addressing the nursing shortage by adding this third intake of 120 students, and also offering our program year-round, three times per year. “And to be able to provide high-quality care to patients and families,” said Netha Dyck, the dean at the U of M’s College of Nursing,
The expansion is the result of a December 2021 announcement from the Manitoba government that saw the government invest $19.5 million in post-secondary institutions to address Manitoba’s nursing shortage. This included an initial investment of $4.3 million to the U of M. With this investment, the College of Nursing expanded its bachelor’s program from two intakes a year to three. The program is also now delivered across three terms per year, as opposed to two, allowing students to complete the degree in 28 months, which is one year ahead of the previous scheduled time.
“I’m looking forward to skills and clinicals, and then learning more about different medicines and just learning more about nursing,” said nursing student Sierra Rodych.
Dyck said the university has been preparing for the expanded program by hiring more faculty and staff
