UMFA set to start strike Tuesday following negotiations impasse

WINNIPEG -

The University of Manitoba Faculty Association (UMFA) said a strike will begin on Tuesday after an agreement between the organization and the University of Manitoba did not come to fruition.

The UMFA said earlier on Monday that it had tabled one final offer to the U of M before a potential strike. That deal was rejected Monday afternoon.

"The University of Manitoba administration has chosen not to invest in the future of our faculty and our university, leaving us no choice except to strike," said Orvie Dingwall, the president of the UMFA, in a statement.

"Students know that faculty working conditions are student learning conditions. It is disappointing that the University administration did not want to exercise its independence from the provincial government and provide stability for students by accepting our offer and avoiding a strike."

The UMFA said the university continues to allow the provincial government to interfere in negotiations.

Dingwall sent a letter to new Progressive Conservative Party leader Heather Stefanson Monday asking that the government allow the bargaining to happen without government interference.

"We believe that with the ability to negotiate without external restrictions we can achieve a fair and appropriate agreement that will ensure limited disruption to the academic school year for students and staff."

She added that if the government backs away from the negotiations, it would be best for the bargaining process.

"You can help us avoid a strike. UMFA members are relying on you to make a public statement that rescinds any government mandates limiting the University of Manitoba President's ability to negotiate fairly and freely."

The U of M and UMFA have been negotiating since Aug. 5 and they have met 18 times in that time.

The UMFA represents 1,260 professors, instructors and librarians at the U of M.

Dingwall said she will be speaking to the media Tuesday morning from the picket line at the University of Manitoba Fort Garry campus.

CTV News has reached out to the provincial government for comment.