'Unique and special and rare': Pollock's Hardware in Winnipeg celebrates 100 years

A staple in Winnipeg's North End is celebrating a milestone birthday this summer.

Pollock's Hardware on Main Street is turning 100.

"It's a very convenient, local business that is unique and special and rare in this day and age with all of these big-box stores and Amazons of the world," said Aaron Steinberg, the general manager of the hardware store.

Pollock's Hardware opened at 1407 Main Street in 1922, and for the next 85 years, it offered up general hardware goods to Winnipeg's North End residents.

However, in 2007, Pollock's briefly closed when the shop owners could not find a buyer. A year later, the shop reopened as a co-operative spearheaded by the neighbourhood.

Steinberg said the customer service and a community-minded approach are key to Pollock's longevity.

Aaron Steinberg, the general manager of Pollock's Hardware, says the store brings the community together.

"It's really about how it brings the community together, in my opinion," Steinberg said. "I think that the community engagement and support is critical, is key in Pollock's success and being able to last so long and be such a sustainable business."

Pollock's is holding a speaker series about the history of the neighbourhood in the coming months leading up to a weekend-long birthday celebration at the end of June.