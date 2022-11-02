Unprovoked stabbing results in attempted murder charge: Winnipeg police

A 20-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with attempted murder after an 18-year-old was stabbed Monday night.

According to police, officers were called to a report of an injured male at 9:06 p.m. in the 1200 block of Chamberlain Avenue.

Police found the man, who was stabbed, and used a chest seal to provide care. The man was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he remains.

Police said a suspect was found at a nearby home and arrested.

On Wednesday, police announced they had charged Eric Daniels of Winnipeg with attempted murder and aggravated assault.

Police allege Daniels and the victim were previously known to each other and the stabbing was unprovoked.

Daniels remains in custody and the charges have not been proven in court.