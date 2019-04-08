The Red River and other waterways in and around Fargo, N.D., are cresting on Monday.

Jason Benson, an engineer with Cass County just north of Fargo, said 50 to 100 homes have been cut off because of flood waters and dozens of roads have been closed because of overland water.

Benson said the county has a lot of tributary rivers that flow to the Sheyenne River. When the Red River is up in Fargo, it gets backed up which causes water to spill north.

He said one home has a collapsed foundation, but believes more home could be damaged.

Some people in the area are using a special vehicle that can go in water, as well as boats to access their homes.

In the last two days the county has handed out 20,000 sandbags.

Benson called this year’s flood extreme compared to most years but said water levels are three to five inches below 2009 levels and six inches below record levels.

He expects water to recede by the middle of next week.

2019 Fargo Flood

Officials have been keeping track of flood levels since the early 1900s.

They said 2019 is turning out to be a top 10 flood, although there is no overland flooding in Fargo, so they are breathing a sigh of relief.

The Red River is cresting at 35 feet and flooding is under control.

Significant rainfall is not forecast in the region over the next week, but still, the city’s taken several effort to protect buildings.

An emergency wall was built in between the river and a school and several road detours are in effect.

In March, the city and volunteers put together close to 400,000 sandbags, but stopped after more favourable forecasts later that month.

What the flooding in Fargo means for Manitoba

The province said on Friday in its latest flood outlook that it continues to monitor weather systems that are predicted to bring rain or snow to the Red River and Assiniboine River watersheds over the next 10 days.

“For the Red River Valley, the outlook for high water continues to be at or slightly less than the 2009 flood levels. The crest on the Red River is forecast to reach Emerson between April 15 and 18,” it said.