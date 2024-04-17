Up to 30 cm of snow coming to parts of Manitoba

Though spring may be here, parts of Manitoba are set to get a blast of winter weather this week.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) issued a snowfall warning for a number of communities on Wednesday, including Flin Flon, The Pas and Thompson.

According to the weather agency, snow accumulations between 15 and 30 centimetres (cm) are expected over the next two days in addition to Tuesday night’s snowfall. It notes that the snow will ease up on Wednesday night; however, it will then continue through Thursday before tapering off on Friday.

ECCC said that there is also a possibility that the area south of Gillam and north of Island Lake could receive more than 10 cm of snow beginning on Thursday.

Residents are being warned that snowy weather has the ability to reduce visibility, and make highways, roads and walkways difficult to navigate. ECCC suggests to consider postponing non-essential travel.

Rainfall totals

ECCC has also released the rainfall totals for the last 48 hours.

According to the weather agency, Swan River saw the heaviest rain with 43.3 millimetres (mm), while the Pipe Lake area got 35.1 mm and Cartwright got 32.8 mm.

Garland was hit with 31 mm, Winnipeg got 25 mm, Brandon received 24 mm and Portage la Prairie got 19 mm.