WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Vacant Alfred Avenue house sees second fire in four months

    Firefighters at the scene of a vacant house fire near Alfred Avenue and Salter Street. Uploaded Nov. 17, 2024. (Dan Timmerman/CTV News Winnipeg) Firefighters at the scene of a vacant house fire near Alfred Avenue and Salter Street. Uploaded Nov. 17, 2024. (Dan Timmerman/CTV News Winnipeg)
    Share

    A vacant two-storey house in Winnipeg’s William Whyte neighbourhood was ablaze Saturday for the second time in four months.

    According to a news release, firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the building in the 400 block of Alfred Avenue around 1:47 p.m.

    At first, crews fought the fire from outside since it wasn’t safe to enter the house. Once they were able to get inside, they declared the fire under control by 2:18 p.m.

    No one was found inside the home and no injuries were reported.

    The building sustained fire, smoke and water damage and had previously been damaged by another fire in July.

    Scooby, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service Arson Dog, was also called to the scene, where he helped sniff out the presence of accelerants used to start or spread the fire.

    The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

    The city also reminded residents to report when they see someone entering a vacant building or notice boards have been tampered with.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Doctors say RFK Jr.’s anti-Ozempic stance perpetuates stigma and misrepresents evidence

    Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has pledged to tackle high rates of chronic diseases such as diabetes and obesity as President-elect Donald Trump's pick to lead the US Department of Health and Human Services. They’re goals that many in the public health world find themselves agreeing with — despite fearing what else the infamous anti-vaccine activist may do in the post.

    How a viral, duct-taped banana came to be worth US$1 million

    The yellow banana fixed to the white wall with silver duct tape is a work entitled 'Comedian,' by Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan. It first debuted in 2019 as an edition of three fruits at the Art Basel Miami Beach fair, where it became a much-discussed sensation.

    Dwayne Johnson's US$200 million+ Christmas pic opens to US$34.1 million

    Moviegoers were not exactly feeling the Christmas spirit this weekend, or at least what 'Red One' was offering. The big budget, star-driven action comedy with Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans sold US$34.1 million in tickets in its first weekend in theaters, according to studio estimates Sunday. It easily topped a box office populated mostly by holdovers.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News