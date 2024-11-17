Vacant Alfred Avenue house sees second fire in four months

A vacant two-storey house in Winnipeg’s William Whyte neighbourhood was ablaze Saturday for the second time in four months.

According to a news release, firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the building in the 400 block of Alfred Avenue around 1:47 p.m.

At first, crews fought the fire from outside since it wasn’t safe to enter the house. Once they were able to get inside, they declared the fire under control by 2:18 p.m.

No one was found inside the home and no injuries were reported.

The building sustained fire, smoke and water damage and had previously been damaged by another fire in July.

Scooby, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service Arson Dog, was also called to the scene, where he helped sniff out the presence of accelerants used to start or spread the fire.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

The city also reminded residents to report when they see someone entering a vacant building or notice boards have been tampered with.