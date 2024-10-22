Vaccine clinics to target Winnipeg's underserved population

The Winnipeg Regional Health Authority (WRHA) is teaming up with Thrive Community Support Circle to help make vaccinations more accessible to the city’s underserved population.

On Monday, the health authority announced it will offer weekly outreach clinics to lessen the impact of respiratory virus season.

These clinics will focus on reaching those who have difficulty accessing vaccine providers, including those who use shelters, seniors with decreased mobility, pregnant women, and new mothers.

“We’re at the time of the year where we have to protect ourselves against the respiratory viruses that are in circulation because we know that it’s very important we’re prepared and we are immune to protect ourselves from infection this season,” said Dr. Bunmi Fatoye, medical officer of health for the Winnipeg Health Region.

The WRHA notes that the best way to protect yourself and your loved ones from sickness is by getting vaccinated. Flu and COVID vaccines are recommended for everyone six months of age and older, but especially those at higher risk, which includes those over the age of 65, personal care home residents, pregnant women, and those with chronic health conditions.

“The most important thing is that we need to be prepared, and part of our preparation requires being immunized because we need at least two weeks to get our bodies, our systems to provide this robust response that we need to protect ourselves,” Fatoye said.

Influenza, COVID, and pneumococcal shots are widely available through doctors’ offices, pharmacies, walk-in clinics, and Access Centres.