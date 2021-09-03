WINNIPEG -- Vaccine passports come into effect in Manitoba today as the province strengthens its public health measures to fend off a fourth wave.

Proof of COVID-19 vaccination is now required to enter a range of venues and businesses, including restaurants, bars, bingo halls, gyms and movie theatres.

Dr. Brent Roussin, chief provincial public health officer, says the measure could help avoid another shutdown and encourage unvaccinated residents to get their shots.

The province has already reintroduced a mask mandate for indoor public spaces and, come Tuesday, is reducing outdoor gathering limits to a maximum 500 people from 1,500.

Food courts, museums and galleries will also require visitors to show immunization records as of Tuesday.

Chuck Davidson, CEO of the Manitoba Chambers of Commerce, says the organization supports vaccine passports and is asking that the government order be respected.

"Make no mistake, the business community would obviously prefer to have no restrictions in place ... these new requirements are an effort to avert the need for more stringent public health restrictions," Davidson said Thursday.

"These actions mean that businesses can remain open, people can remain employed, while creating safe environments in consumer establishments throughout the province and curbing community spread."

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 3, 2021.