Veteran Bombers linebacker Bighill to undergo season-ending knee surgery

Veteran Winnipeg Blue Bombers linebacker Adam Bighill said Thursday that he will undergo season-ending surgery on his left knee.

The 35-year-old posted the injury update on his Instagram account and said he plans to return after rehab.

"Unfortunately today I'm going in for surgery on my knee that will end my season," Bighill wrote. "The support from family, friends, teammates, and fans has been incredible. It sure makes this process easier, as it's the furthest thing from your expected version of the season. Excited to watch and help my guys finish this season to reach our ultimate goal.

"This isn't the end of .4 by any means. But it does mean one step at a time. Attacking rehab is next."

Bighill had 48 tackles and a sack over 10 games with the Bombers this season, his 12th in the CFL and sixth with Winnipeg.

He was placed on the six-game injured list after Winnipeg's 35-33 win over Saskatchewan on Sept. 1. He made two tackles in the game before leaving late in the fourth quarter.

Bighill has 939 defensive tackles, 71 special-teams tackles and 50 sacks over 190 career regular-season games with B.C. and Winnipeg.

The five-foot-10, 241-pound linebacker from Montesano, Wash., is a three-time Grey Cup champion (2011, 2019, 2021), three-time CFL defensive player of the year (2015, 2018, 2021) and six-time all-star.

The Bombers (7-6) have won five games in a row and next face the Elks on Saturday in Edmonton.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19, 2024.