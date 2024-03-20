Victim identified in Main Street homicide: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police are investigating the death of a man Tuesday morning as a possible homicide.
According to police, officers were called to an apartment building in the 800 block of Main Street at 9:15 a.m.
An unresponsive man was found inside a suite. He was taken to hospital and pronounced dead.
On Friday, police identified the victim as Murdo Baker,24. Baker is originally from South Indian Lake, but was residing in Winnipeg at the time of his death. Family notifications have been made
The homicide unit is now investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.
