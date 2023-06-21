Victim of fatal fire identified; death investigated as homicide

Winnipeg police have identified the victim of a fatal fire last week and their death is being treated as a homicide.

On Wednesday, police identified him as Johnathen Joseph Tate of Winnipeg. The 33-year-old died following a fire at a home in the 600 block of Furby Street on June 17.

Two others in the home were taken to hospital in stable condition.

Investigators said they have completed a post-mortem examination and are treating Tait’s death as a homicide.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call Winnipeg police or Crime Stoppers.