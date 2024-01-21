Video of Indigenous woman zip tied by hotel staff sparks protest in Winnipeg
Upwards of 100 people stormed a downtown Winnipeg hotel Sunday in protest after a video surfaced showing an Indigenous woman being restrained by hotel staff with zip ties. The outcry comes as police and hotel staff allege the woman had been armed with a knife.
"What has happened here is a disgrace to one Indigenous woman," Garrison Settee, the grand chief of Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak (MKO), said to protesters at the hotel.
The crowd of protesters gathered in the lobby of the Marlborough Hotel Sunday afternoon, drumming and calling for answers from the staff.
It all stems from an incident that happened at the hotel on Dec. 25, 2023.
The video – which has been widely shared on social media – shows what appears to be hotel staff detaining a woman inside the lobby of the Marlborough Hotel. The woman has her hands tied behind her back and is crying.
In a statement, the hotel's general manager Rakib Hoque said around 1 p.m. that day a woman he believed was intoxicated pulled out a knife and was threatening guests and staff.
"Winnipeg city police were immediately called and advised us to protect our guests and staff which we did using wrist restraints on this individual," Hoque said in the statement.
"We want to assure the community that our only intention was to prevent this young woman from harming herself or others until the WPS arrived.”
Police confirmed they received two calls to the Marlborough that day – one in the morning for a woman loitering and another around 1:30 p.m.
"They again tried to request that this person vacate the premises as she was still loitering. And at that point, she produced the knife and attempted to stab one of the staff members," Const. Claude Chancy, a public information officer with the Winnipeg Police Service (WPS), told CTV News.
Chancy said hotel staff were able to get the knife away from the woman and restrained her until police arrived.
An 18-year-old woman has been charged with assault with a weapon. The charge and allegations against her have not been proven in court.
Chancy said it is not a criminal offence to restrain someone under certain circumstances.
"The staff reasonably believed the criminal offence had taken place, as they were the victim of the assault that had just occurred," Chancy said.
"The use of the restraints is justified in order to prevent the continuation of that offence, and to also ensure their own safety and the safety of the patrons that may be present."
He said the woman was immediately turned over to police when officers arrived.
The treatment of the woman is being called into question by First Nations leadership in the province.
"It's very concerning because of what happened to the young lady and what was really shown to the public – about being zip-tied with your hands behind your back is not called for," said Assembly of Manitoba Chief (AMC) Grand Chief Cathy Merrick, who was at the protest.
"Why in the first place are people allowed to zip tie our women? That is the question. Who authorizes that?"
Merrick said the woman, who is from a northern First Nation community, had been staying at the hotel for a medical appointment. She said the AMC will be terminating its business relationship with the hotel.
MKO and Southern Chiefs' Organization also issued statements condemning the actions against the woman. The organizations have called for thorough investigation into the altercation.
"There was a First Nation woman that was under distress and she felt trapped and surrounded by male security," Settee told reporters. "No doubt she was very distressed, and that is why there is an outcry, that's why there is anger – people are upset because of what they saw."
That anger boiled over during Sunday's protest as crowds of people got into the hotel's basement and went looking through lockers to search for answers.
Police confirmed they are investigating the allegations of abuse made by the woman in the video against the hotel staff.
"That forms part of the investigation that's ongoing right now, so I can't speak to that at this time," Chancy said.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Director of 'Moonstruck' and 'Fiddler on the Roof' Norman Jewison, dead at 97
Norman Jewison, the acclaimed and versatile Canadian-born director whose Hollywood films ranged from Doris Day comedies and 'Moonstruck' to social dramas such as the Oscar-winning 'In the Heat of the Night,' has died at age 97.
Newfoundland and Labrador Cabinet Minister Derrick Bragg has died
Derrick Bragg, a Liberal Newfoundland and Labrador provincial cabinet minister, has died, Premier Andrew Furey announced Monday.
Most Canadians who plan to vote Liberal doing so to stop Conservatives from winning: poll
Most Canadians who plan on voting for the Liberal party are more motivated to stop the Conservatives from winning the election rather than endorsing the party's vision and leader, according to a new poll released on Monday.
'Allure' the manatee returns to the wild after being caught in fishing lure
A manatee found with a fishing lure hooked to her has been released back into Florida waters after a yearlong rehabilitation at a local zoo.
Police lay 96 criminal charges after 52 stolen vehicles recovered in Ontario
Investigators laid 96 criminal charges after recovering 52 vehicles worth more than $3.2 million stolen in Ontario.
U.S., British militaries launch new round of joint strikes against Houthi sites in Yemen
The officials said Australia, Bahrain, Canada and the Netherlands contributed to the mission, including with intelligence and surveillance.
20 people rescued from ice floe in Lake Erie, Coast Guard says
Twenty people were rescued from an ice floe in Lake Erie, the U.S. Coast Guard said Monday.
Do humans need to hibernate, too? What the research shows
Does the colder season have you dragging during the day, feeling like the amount of sleep you usually get in other parts of the year doesn’t seem to be enough now? 'If you feel like sleeping more in the winter, you're not alone,” said Dr. Raj Dasgupta.
Scotland’s oldest tartan, found in a peat bog, has been recreated and is now available to buy
Textile designers and tartan experts have banded together to recreate the oldest piece of Scottish tartan for modern production, allowing fans of the famed plaid to wear a piece of history.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Regina
-
Sask. teachers stage second one-day strike, province 'disappointed' with latest job action
Teachers in Saskatchewan are back on the picket lines Monday as part of a second one-day walk off within a week.
-
Sask. woman left waiting 10 months and counting for cancer scan
A Saskatchewan woman is highlighting the dire state of breast cancer screening in the province.
-
James Smith inquest: RCMP officer refutes allegations that police overlooked 911 calls
An inquest into Canada’s worst mass stabbing called an RCMP officer back to the stand to address allegations that police overlooked key evidence.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon students join teachers for second one-day strike
Saskatoon students joined teachers on the picket line as part of an organized citywide show of support.
-
Sask. teachers stage second one-day strike, province 'disappointed' with latest job action
Teachers in Saskatchewan are back on the picket lines Monday as part of a second one-day walk off within a week.
-
James Smith inquest: RCMP officer refutes allegations that police overlooked 911 calls
An inquest into Canada’s worst mass stabbing called an RCMP officer back to the stand to address allegations that police overlooked key evidence.
Northern Ontario
-
One person killed in snowmobile crash in northern Ont.
A 20-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene of a snowmobile crash Sunday afternoon on trail L 123 in Opasatika Township.
-
Suspect in custody following incident in Timmins
The Timmins Police Service got a call Monday morning after 9 o'clock about an incident underway on Sixth Avenue, forcing the surrounding area to be blocked off to traffic.
-
OPP stop northern Ont. driver twice for speeding within an hour -- the second time for stunt driving
The second time definitely wasn’t the charm for a driver in West Nipissing caught speeding twice on the same day late last week.
Edmonton
-
Corey Perry signs 1-year deal with Oilers
Forward Corey Perry has agreed to a one-year contract with the Edmonton Oilers, the team announced Monday.
-
Municipal leaders feeling 'caught between' Alberta and Ottawa as minister's deadline approaches
Alberta cities and towns have just over a week to report back to the province detailing all agreements they have with Ottawa.
-
Single-use bag fee increases remain as Edmonton utility committee hears report on effects of delaying it
Edmonton's utility committee discussed a report delivered to them Monday from city administration that outlined the potential implications of a pause on increasing bag fees, which are set to go up July 1 as part of the plan that came into effect last summer, as outlined in the single-use item reduction bylaw.
Toronto
-
One person sent to hospital after suspect carrying a machete in Toronto
At least one person is injured after a masked suspect was reportedly seen carrying a machete in a Toronto neighbourhood on Monday afternoon.
-
Police urge drivers to 'use caution' after wild turkey snarls traffic in Scarborough
Toronto police are urging people to “use caution when driving” in northwest Scarborough after receiving reports of a wild turkey walking on the road.
-
'It comes down to customer service,' Doug Ford says of ServiceOntario moving to Staples stores
Ontario Premier Doug Ford said that moving ServiceOntario locations into select Staples Canada stores is all about convenience.
Calgary
-
Defence lawyer questions woman's memory of alleged sexual assault at Calgary trial
A defence lawyer for the man accused of sexually assaulting seven women in Calgary has challenged a woman's memory of what happened on the day of her alleged attack.
-
Four people charged in death of Calgary woman Tara Miller
Four people are facing charges in connection with the death of a Calgary woman whose body was found near Okotoks last year.
-
Calgary grandmother planning to spoil grandchildren with lottery win
A Calgary grandmother says she wants to help out her family with the $1-million prize she won in a lottery last month.
Montreal
-
'Incompentence': Poilievre fires at Valerie Plante on social media, again
Pierre Poilievre has once again accused Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante of incompetence on social media.
-
Old Montreal building where seven people died in fire listed for sale
The heritage building that burned down in Old Montreal last spring, killing seven people who were inside, has been listed for sale.
-
Montreal's Restaurant Momesso is closed
Those hoping to grab one last sub from iconic Restaurant Momesso in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grace (NDG) neighbourhood are out of luck, as the doors closed earlier than expected this week.
Ottawa
-
Former Ottawa teacher sentenced to 2 years in prison for sex crimes against students
Rick Watkins, who was also known as Rick Despatie, was found guilty in September on four counts of sexual assault, four counts of sexual interference, two counts of criminal harassment and one count of sexual exploitation.
-
City of Ottawa considering cutting idling bylaw limit from 3 minutes to 1
Seventeen years after enacting its idling control bylaw, the City of Ottawa is looking at making it tougher and staff are seeking input from the public.
-
Ottawa police looking to identify 3 suspects in connection with assault
Ottawa police are asking the public to help identify three suspects after a resident was assaulted in an apartment complex along Meadowlands Drive.
Atlantic
-
N.S. RCMP say man wanted on provincewide warrant is dead
A Halifax man wanted on a provincewide warrant has been found dead.
-
Newfoundland and Labrador Cabinet Minister Derrick Bragg has died
Derrick Bragg, a Liberal Newfoundland and Labrador provincial cabinet minister, has died, Premier Andrew Furey announced Monday.
-
Security a concern as new shelter opens in Halifax
Some are concerned about security at a new Halifax shelter.
Kitchener
-
Three people wanted for armed robbery at Kitchener pharmacy
Police are looking for three suspects involved in an armed robbery at a Kitchener pharmacy.
-
Bedsheet loop was inside Timi Gusak’s cell before his suicide, inquest hears
An inquest began Monday into the death of Timi Gusak who was charged with sexually assaulting three young girls in Waterloo Region.
-
Three new housing developments proposed in Doon
Kitchener councillors have given preliminary approval to two housing developments in the city’s Doon neighborhood and pushed a decision on a third to a council meeting next month.
Vancouver
-
SkyTrain shut down not expected: TransLink CEO
SkyTrain service is not expected to be shut down by striking transit workers, according to TransLink's CEO.
-
Man charged with impersonating dental hygienist wanted on B.C. warrant.
Police in Saanich, B.C., are searching for a 22-year-old man who has been criminally charged for cleaning people's teeth without the necessary professional qualifications, saying they have reason to believe he has breached or is about to breach the conditions of his release from custody.
-
Union to plan further 'escalation' after Metro Vancouver transit service resumes Wednesday
The union representing 180 transit supervisors in Metro Vancouver says it will plan further ‘escalation’ when its 48-hour work stoppage ends early Wednesday.
Vancouver Island
-
Man charged with impersonating dental hygienist wanted on B.C. warrant.
Police in Saanich, B.C., are searching for a 22-year-old man who has been criminally charged for cleaning people's teeth without the necessary professional qualifications, saying they have reason to believe he has breached or is about to breach the conditions of his release from custody.
-
B.C. inquest told of chained door, 'no way out' from deadly Vancouver blaze
A coroner's inquest has been told that a Vancouver rooming house where a fire killed two people in 2022 had a chained door, as relatives testified about the devastating impact of the blaze.
-
Canada to reduce the number of international study permits by 35 per cent: Miller
Canada will reduce the number of international student permits by 35 per cent next year as part of a temporary two-year cap on foreign enrollment, Immigration Minister Marc Miller announced Monday morning.