Vietnamese sandwich from Winnipeg deli ranked among best in the world
Amid a prestigious culinary list featuring a plentiful Philly cheesesteak from Richmond, Virginia and a nostalgic Christmas leftover concoction from London, England sits a cold-cut creation from an unsuspecting Winnipeg-Vietnamese deli.
The dish in question – a cold cut banh mi sandwich from Winnipeg’s Khánh Hòa Fresh Meats and Delights.
It has been ranked among The Guardian’s nine best sandwiches in the world.
Deli owner Kim Le has no idea how her dish cracked the British newspaper’s sandwich roundup.
“It was a very big surprise,” she said in an interview on CTV Morning Live Winnipeg.
Editors of The Guardian put out a call earlier this month for readers to submit their picks for the world’s greatest sandwich.
Jonathan Kauenhowen from Toronto, Ont. submitted the banh mi.
“I’m not sure how one small, nondescript Vietnamese deli came to create a sandwich unrivalled by the dozens of Vietnamese restaurants and delis across Canada I’ve visited since, but its enduring quality brings me back whenever I’m in the city,” he wrote.
Le said the sandwich was created over a decade ago by a couple that originally owned the restaurant.
She eventually bought the business, keeping its tried and true menu items, including the cold cut banh mi.
Served on a ‘perfectly chewy’ baguette slathered in a rich pâte, the sandwich is layered with pickled carrots, daikon, cilantro, Thai chillis and an ‘assortment of intriguingly patterned cold cuts.’
Kauenhowen recommends deli diners order it untoasted, to really revel in the sumptuous bread.
While the sandwich’s new notoriety may have come as a surprise to Le, she is very honoured.
“I wanted to say thank you to all the customers, to all the voters out there.”
- With files from CTV’s Rachel Lagacé
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Hamas frees 24 hostages in exchange for 39 Palestinian prisoners as part of ceasefire swap
Hamas on Friday released 24 hostages who had been held captive in Gaza for weeks, and Israel freed 39 Palestinians from prison in the first stage of a swap under a four-day ceasefire deal.
Victims of Rainbow Bridge crash identified as American couple
The two people who were killed in the crash at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing have been identified as a married couple, the Niagara Falls Police Department confirmed Friday.
World's largest iceberg breaks free, heads toward Southern Ocean
The world's largest iceberg is on the move for the first time in more than three decades, scientists said on Friday.
Regina sinkhole becomes a makeshift Christmas display
Residents in Regina’s Normanview neighbourhood have found a festive way to deal with a pothole-turned-sinkhole they’ve been asking the city to repair for more than a month’s time.
‘They're looked after as humanely as possible’: Invasive species expert on eradicating wild boar-pigs
As a cross-breed of wild boars and domestic pigs continue to populate across Canada, scientists warn that the invasive species might become a larger problem.
Sean 'Diddy' Combs accused of sexual abuse by two more women
Two more women have come forward to accuse Sean 'Diddy' Combs of sexual abuse, one week after the music mogul settled a separate lawsuit with the singer Cassie that contained allegations of rape and physical abuse.
Video shows chicken taking a ride on Toronto subway
This week, video of a chicken riding a TTC subway train surfaced on social media, to the delight and curiosity of Torontonians across the city.
Mastermind Toys obtains creditor protection, wants permission to close some stores
Toy store Mastermind GP Inc. says it has obtained an initial order for creditor protection from an Ontario court as it faces financial challenges and a slowing economy.
Russian lawmaker disputes report saying he adopted a child taken from a Ukrainian children's home
A Russian lawmaker and staunch supporter of President Vladimir Putin has denied media allegations that he adopted a missing 2-year-old girl who was removed from a Ukrainian children's home and changed her name in Russia.
Regina
-
Sask. premier concerned over 'anti-Semitic chant' heard at legislature
Premier Scott Moe is concerned about an ‘anti-Semitic chant’ used during a pro-Palestinian demonstration at the legislature this week.
-
Riders' Trevor Harris wants 'alpha male' for new coach, says recovery going well
Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Trevor Harris says he’s had conversations but will not get a say in who the team hires as its next head coach.
-
Regina sinkhole becomes a makeshift Christmas display
Residents in Regina’s Normanview neighbourhood have found a festive way to deal with a pothole-turned-sinkhole they’ve been asking the city to repair for more than a month’s time.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teacher on trial for sexual exploitation says he asked student over 'out of empathy'
A former Saskatoon high school teacher charged with sexual exploitation, and his alleged victim, both took the stand for a second time on Thursday.
-
Home prices could drop by 10 per cent in early 2024: TD
TD Bank says home prices could drop as much as 10 per cent on average by early 2024 thanks to a surge in housing supply in some provinces.
-
Carbon monoxide detectors now mandatory for all homes in Saskatoon
The City of Saskatoon is making carbon monoxide (CO) detectors mandatory in all residential buildings in the city.
Northern Ontario
-
Victims of Rainbow Bridge crash identified as American couple
The two people who were killed in the crash at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing have been identified as a married couple, the Niagara Falls Police Department confirmed Friday.
-
Pedestrian killed after being struck by pickup truck in North Bay
North Bay police are investigating after a pedestrian struck by a pickup truck Thursday evening died of their injuries.
-
Late removal of wolf/coyote traps costs northern Ont. man $2,850 in fines
A trapper from Nobel, Ont., has been fined after conservation officers discovered he had forgotten to remove wire snares set up to trap coyotes and wolves.
Edmonton
-
Alberta expanding sheriffs program to add new positions in Calgary, Edmonton
Alberta is expanding its sheriffs program to add six new positions between the province’s two biggest centres.
-
Local businesses put out own advent calendars to count down the holidays
While Christmas is more than a month away, some Edmonton businesses are finding ways for people to enjoy the festivities leading up to the holiday through a childhood staple: advent calendars.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Hamas frees 24 hostages in exchange for 39 Palestinian prisoners as part of ceasefire swap
Hamas on Friday released 24 hostages who had been held captive in Gaza for weeks, and Israel freed 39 Palestinians from prison in the first stage of a swap under a four-day ceasefire deal.
Toronto
-
Ontario Premier Doug Ford defends use of foreign workers at Stellantis battery plant
Ontario Premier Doug Ford defended the use of at least 900 foreign workers to build its new electric vehicle battery plant in Windsor, Ont. on Friday.
-
Victims of Rainbow Bridge crash identified as American couple
The two people who were killed in the crash at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing have been identified as a married couple, the Niagara Falls Police Department confirmed Friday.
-
Video shows chicken taking a ride on Toronto subway
This week, video of a chicken riding a TTC subway train surfaced on social media, to the delight and curiosity of Torontonians across the city.
Calgary
-
3 career college branches in southern Alberta shut down, students now search for answers
Students enrolled at three southern Alberta Academy of Learning branches are no longer able to take classes and say they can’t get their money back.
-
Woman, 37, dead after being hit by vehicle on Highway 3
A woman died after being hit by a vehicle on Highway 3 in southwest Alberta on Thursday evening.
-
Calgary police officer who avoided jail time over prisoner assault dismissed
A Calgary police officer who was found guilty of assault causing bodily harm in connection with a 2017 arrest has been fired, officials said Friday.
Montreal
-
Quebec woman, 61, killed hours after police called to her home, suspect arrested
A 61-year-old woman was stabbed to death inside her apartment Thursday in Montreal's northern suburb hours after police visited the home.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Hamas frees 24 hostages in exchange for 39 Palestinian prisoners as part of ceasefire swap
Hamas on Friday released 24 hostages who had been held captive in Gaza for weeks, and Israel freed 39 Palestinians from prison in the first stage of a swap under a four-day ceasefire deal.
-
Some major Quebec unions still on strike; Common Front members back at work
The FIQ and FAE strikes continued on Friday, while the three-day Common Front strike ended on Thursday evening. Only the major federation of teachers' unions (Fédération autonome de l'enseignement - FAE), which represents 66,000 primary and secondary teachers, is on indefinite strike.
Ottawa
-
Long-time CTV journalist Norman Fetterley dies at age 74
Long-time CTV News reporter Norman Fetterley has died. Fetterley began his broadcast journalism career at CJRN Radio in Niagara Falls, before moving to television in Thunder Bay.
-
Charges laid against driver in October fatal pedestrian collision in Sandy Hill
The Ottawa Police has laid charged against the driver responsible for the fatal collision on Charlotte Street that killed a pedestrian and struck another on Oct. 2.
-
Cocaine, machetes seized in Vanier drug bust
Police have arrested a 55-year-old man in connection with a drug bust in Vanier that took place on Wednesday.
Atlantic
-
Justin Bourque facing charges after inmate assaulted: N.B. RCMP
The man who shot and killed three RCMP officers and wounded two others in Moncton, N.B., almost 10 years ago is now facing assault and weapon charges.
-
Multiple cars damaged by stolen front-end loader in Dartmouth, N.S., police say
The Halifax Regional Police is investigating multiple hit and runs in Dartmouth, N.S., that they believe involved a stolen front-end loader.
-
Cold snap brings back risk of snow squall
A passing cold front will drop low temperatures several degrees below late November averages in the Maritimes Friday night.
Kitchener
-
A look at co-op housing in Waterloo Region as feds boost funding
This week’s fiscal update from the federal government highlights the idea of using co-operative housing as a tool in the battle for housing affordability.
-
Strange odour prompts temporary closure of Uptown Waterloo LCBO
The LCBO in Uptown Waterloo was forced to shut its doors for a few hours on Thursday evening due to a pungent odour.
-
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Waterloo
Waterloo regional police say a pedestrian has been taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after they were hit by a vehicle in Waterloo.
Vancouver
-
Woman facing 5 criminal charges after West Vancouver wrong-way crash
A 29-year-old woman is facing five charges of dangerous driving causing bodily harm after she and five others were injured in a wrong-way highway crash in West Vancouver.
-
Rogers Sugar asks for mediation to help end refinery strike
Rogers Sugar Inc. says it has asked for mediation to help bring an end to an eight-week long strike at its Vancouver refinery.
-
$10M in crypto stolen after violent Richmond home invasion; suspect facing 11 charges
Police in Richmond, B.C., say multiple charges have been laid against a 34-year-old man allegedly involved in a September 2022 home invasion where thieves made off with $10 million in cryptocurrency.
Vancouver Island
-
Victoria supportive housing provider says concerning levels of fentanyl found in air-quality tests
A Greater Victoria housing provider is introducing new safety measures at one of its supportive housing sites after air-quality testing found fentanyl concentrations inside.
-
Rogers Sugar asks for mediation to help end refinery strike
Rogers Sugar Inc. says it has asked for mediation to help bring an end to an eight-week long strike at its Vancouver refinery.
-
'It's a miracle': Missing B.C. cat found after almost 7 months far from home
A cat named Mucky has been reunited with his Vancouver Island family after being missing since May.