Vigil held for woman killed near Portage Place

A vigil was held on Tuesday night to remember a 28-year-old woman who was killed last week.

Family and friends of Briannah Clowes gathered behind Portage Place on Tuesday to honour the mother of four.

“We are here tonight for a vigil for my sister who was tragically taken from us on Oct. 31, right outside on The Promenade,” said Shauna Clowes.

The vigil comes just days after Briannah was found with life-threatening injuries in the first hundred block of The Promenade. She was then taken to the hospital where she died.

Shauna said she doesn’t want Briannah’s death to define her life.

She said her sister was a health-care worker who had hopes for the future, describing her as kind, generous and positive.

“She had a life to live ahead of her,” she said. “She was not meant to be taken here in this spot.”

Shauna said she now wants justice for Briannah and for people to remember the person that she was.

On Sunday, Winnipeg police officers arrested 32-year-old John Kennedy and charged him with second-degree murder in connection to Briannah’s death. The charge has not been proven in court.

Police say Kennedy and Briannah were known to each other.

