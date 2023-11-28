Violent offender released from prison, expected to live in Winnipeg: police

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) is informing the public that a high-risk, violent offender, who was previously charged with manslaughter, has been released from prison and is expected to live in Winnipeg.

On Monday, police announced that Marcel Hank Charlette -- who is also known as Hank Marcel Caribou, Hank Charlette, Peewee, and Bald Eagle – was released from the Headingley Correctional Centre after serving a sentence for assault and failure to comply with condition of a release order.

Though the 51-year-old has completed sexual offender treatment, he is still considered high-risk to re-offend in a sexual or violent manner against men, women and children.

Officers note that Charlette has a lengthy criminal record. This includes convictions for the manslaughter of a two-year-old, as well as aggravated assault, assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats, and carrying a concealed weapon.

Charlette was released from prison on Friday and is expected to live in Winnipeg. He is subject to a number of conditions of a supervised probation order, including a daily curfew; abstaining from the consumption of alcohol and illegal drugs; and not owning or carrying any object that is designed or intended for use as a weapon.

Police said they are providing this information so that people can take appropriate protection measures. However, any form of vigilante activity against Charlette won’t be tolerated.

Anyone with information about Charlette can call the Manitoba Integrated High Risk Sex Offender Unit at 431-489-8056. You can also contact the WPS at 204-986-6222, Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 or your local RCMP detachment.