'Waking up to a really bad dream': Manitoba communities mourn four teenagers killed in crash

Two Manitoba communities are in mourning following the deaths of four teenagers in a car crash involving a semi-truck on Wednesday.

The crash took place at around 10:50 p.m., with RCMP saying a car with five teenagers was heading north near Gilbert Plains on Provincial Road 274 when it hit the trailer of a semi heading east on Highway 5.

An 18-year-old male and two 17-year-old males – all from Dauphin- were killed. An 18-year-old girl from Carberry died from her injuries in hospital, while a 15-year-old girl from the RM of Dauphin remains in hospital with serious injuries.

“It’s just been a shock to everyone involved,” said Stephen Jaddock, superintendent/CEO of Mountain View School Division, where three of the teenagers killed in the crash attended school.

Two of the victims were students at Gilbert Plains Collegiate, while another was a student at Dauphin Regional Comprehensive Secondary School (DRCSS). The student currently hospitalized also attended DRCSS.

Crisis counsellors are at the two schools, Jaddock said, to help students process their emotions.

“It’s like waking up to a really bad dream, and realizing that this is reality, and we need to move forward and we need to move on, and what we can do,” Jaddock said.

“And I think that is the attitude that has been brought forward, just making sure we can be a presence in both of our communities.”

James Manchur, the Reeve of Gilbert Plains, said the entire community is saddened by the deaths.

“There’s going to be a period of mourning and grieving for sure, and reflection on those who were impacted,” he said Thursday night. “Time will tell and time will heal, I suppose, but it’s going to be a tough few weeks, if not longer, for not only the victims, the families and the community, but the first responders who had to come on scene last night.”

The crash remains under investigation by RCMP.

-With files from CTV’s Taylor Brock.