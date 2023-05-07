'Walk So Kids Can talk' brings hundreds to downtown Winnipeg in support of children's mental health

Hundreds gathered in downtown Winnipeg Sunday to raise money for a much-needed mental health resource for children.

The "Walk So Kids Can Talk" began at the University of Winnipeg's Axworthy Health & Recplex at 11:00 a.m. Participants were raising money for Kids Help Phone, a help line any child can call at 1-800-668-6868 to receive free counselling and other mental health supports.

"We are free, confidential, and multilingual," said Elena Manica with Kids Help Phone. "Young people can receive service either by phone, text, as well as (access) a variety of self-directed resources online."

Manica said the pandemic has accelerated the demand for mental health services in Canada. "Since the onset of the pandemic in 2020, Kids help Phone has served young people in Canada over 14 million times, and we expect that number to continue to grow."

The walk began after a brief warm-up. Nearly 300 people walked a five-kilometer route from the U of W, through downtown Winnipeg and back. Similar walks took place at 16 other locations across the country. The national campaign had an overall fundraising goal of $3.4 million, which it has already surpassed.

Manica said the money will go towards a much-needed resource for children. "What we tell young people is that there is no problem that is too big or too small, no challenge that is too big and no feeling that is too small," she said. "They can connect with us about anything at all that is on their minds, and we will be here to listen."

The campaign is fundraising until May 31. More information can be found online.