WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Industrial fire sparks on Logan Avenue, smoke lingering in Downtown

    Winnipeg fire crews battle a fire on Jan. 27, 2024, in the 200 block of Logan Avenue. (Source: City of Winnipeg/X) Winnipeg fire crews battle a fire on Jan. 27, 2024, in the 200 block of Logan Avenue. (Source: City of Winnipeg/X)
    Winnipeg fire crews are battling an industrial fire near downtown.

    On Saturday morning, the City of Winnipeg said Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Crews were fighting a well-involved fire at a commercial industrial building in the 200 block of Logan Avenue.

    Crews are expected to remain on the scene into the afternoon.

    "Due to this morning’s fog, smoke from the fire is lingering, creating smoky conditions in the surrounding and downtown areas," the city said in a post on X.

    The city is asking residents to avoid the area, and anyone with respiratory conditions should remain inside.

    This is a developing story. More to come. 

