WINNIPEG -- The City of Winnipeg will be closing stretches of two Winnipeg streets starting Tuesday.

According to the city, parts of Empress Street and Sargent Avenue will be temporarily closed for water main repairs until August 11.

From Wellington Avenue to Yukon Avenue, Empress Street will be closed from Tuesday, August 3 at 7 a.m. until Wednesday, August 11 at 5 p.m.

From Sanford Street to Milt Stegall Drive, Sargent Avenue will be closed from Tuesday, August 3 at 7 a.m. until Wednesday, August 11 at 5 p.m.

The city said pedestrians will still have access along both these closures.