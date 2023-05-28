'We are not filling a dumpster in 24 hours': The illegal dumping problem in Point Douglas

Flynn has caught people trying to dump unwanted garbage in her neighbourhood, saying it's almost a weekly occurrence. "People coming in with truckloads of trash bags, truckloads of entire apartments, construction debris, dirty diapers." (Source: CTV News) Flynn has caught people trying to dump unwanted garbage in her neighbourhood, saying it's almost a weekly occurrence. "People coming in with truckloads of trash bags, truckloads of entire apartments, construction debris, dirty diapers." (Source: CTV News)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island