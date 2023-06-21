'We are proud to be Indigenous': Walking to honour the past and celebrate Indigenous culture

A walk to honour National Indigenous Peoples Day and remember all those impacted by residential schools was held in Winnipeg Wednesday.

The event, which was hosted by 60s Scoop Legacy of Canada, ended at The Forks and the Wa-Say Healing Centre then held a celebration.

"It was important to honour survivors. First of all, Indian residential schools, Indian day schools and the 60s scoop, to say, 'You know what? Despite everything that's happened to us, we are still. We are proud to be Indigenous,'" said Katherine Strongwind who is the director of the 60s Scoop Legacy of Canada.

She said the day is for everyone. For Indigenous people it is a time to celebrate their culture and carry on the memory of those who have passed. For non-Indigenous people, Strongwind said it's a time to see the importance and significance of Indigenous culture and she added everyone is welcome to celebrate.

Strongwind added holding events like this also allows people to take steps toward healing and reconciliation.

"We're moving towards healing, even though, sometimes bad things have happened to us…we want to heal and bring everybody together in that celebration."

The walk also fell on the first day of the summer solstice, which is the longest day of the year, and it symbolizes a chance to leave past burdens behind.