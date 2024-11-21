'We cannot solve homelessness without homes': Manitoba joins national call on Feds to beef up social housing

The Province of Manitoba is joining national calls to the federal government to beef up funding for social housing.

On Thursday at the Manitoba Legislature, Bernadette Smith, Manitoba’s Minister of Housing, Addictions and Homelessness, joined the Manitoba’s Right to Housing Coalition.

The event brings attention to the National Day of Action for Social Housing, which is on Friday.

“The shortage of social housing is a major contributor (to) an increase in homelessness,” Smith said.

“All Manitoba should have access to safe, dignified housing. Our government knows we cannot solve homelessness without homes.”

This is one of several events happening across the country in connection with the Social Housing and Human Rights coalition, which is calling for specific action from the federal government.

In its call to action, it wants to see a minimum of 50,000 net new rental units geared towards those experiencing homelessness each year for the next 10 years. It also calls for investments into new and existing public, non-profit, and cooperative-owned housing.

“Despite similar efforts of housing advocates across the country, Canada is in a housing crisis. Manitoba is no exception,” said Kirsten Bernas, chair of the provincial working group of the Right to Housing Coalition. “We are in this situation in part because we have for far too long relied on the private market to address all housing needs, and the private market simply does not produce housing that is affordable to low-income renters.”

In Manitoba, the Right to Housing Coalition wants to see at least 10,000 units of social housing. It notes the province has committed to 350 new social housing units in its 2024 budget, and the city is supporting 231 social housing units.

“These are important investments, and they obviously need to be scaled up if we are going to get to 10,000 units, but it will require significant federal leadership and investments,” Bernas said.

In an emailed statement to CTV News, the press secretary for the office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities said news about the Canada Rental Protection Fund – which was announced in April - will be shared in the coming months.

"The Fund will be co-led and co-funded by the Government of Canada and other partners, and it will mobilize investments and financing from across the charitable sector, the private sector, and all orders of government. Since the announcement of the Fund, we have engaged experts from the community housing sector, philanthropic organizations, and impact investors, as well as different orders of government and Indigenous groups, to inform the design and delivery of the CRPF," the press secretary said.

"By working with partners across the board, the CRPF will make public and private investments work together to secure more affordable non-profit housing for renters across Canada and contribute to the long-term sustainability of the community housing sector."