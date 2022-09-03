'We have to come together': front line patrols gather for unity walk

Winnipeg's front line patrol organizations gathered downtown Saturday for a unity walk to show support for the city's most vulnerable people.

Volunteers with five different patrol groups met at True North Square, then walked west down Portage Avenue, through downtown Winnipeg, and into the West End.

Represented were the Bear Clan Patrol, Ogijiita Pimatiswin Kinamatwin (OPK), Mama Bear Clan, Central Foot Patrol and the Thunderbirds.

"The organizations here today are a huge factor in helping to be a resource on the street," said Kevin Walker, interim executive director for the Bear Clan Patrol. "Our goal today is to let those other organizations have the accolades that they deserve, they've been working really hard through the COVID and I think showing unity is good for the city and the communities."

Walker says the problems facing Winnipeg are multifaceted. "It's the addictions, it’s the homelessness, it's the mental health, it's all those dynamics," he said. "We have to come together and work on the problem, it's not going to go away."

Mama Bear Clan volunteer Siobhan Faulkner says the homeless situation is worse than ever.

"For the underserved population, COVID has been really really difficult," said Faulkner, "and its forced people to live in situations they normally wouldn't live in or choose to live in."

Walker says their work is important for all Winnipeggers.

"We need to be out there more, as much as we can," he said. "Winnipeg Police are probably stretched pretty thin with everything that’s going on. We need resources, we need the funding, and we need things like that to continue doing the work that we do."