'We need our sidewalks for walking': Impassable sidewalk in Osborne Village prompts calls for faster repairs

A stretch of crumbling sidewalk on one of Osborne Village’s busiest corners has prompted accessibility concerns and calls for the city to speed up repairs.

Osborne Village BIZ executive director Lindsay Somers said the sidewalk at the corner of Osborne Street and Stradbrook Avenue has been in disrepair since the snow melted, making the stretch impassable.

The corner has since been cordoned off, with barricades blocking pedestrians from the patchy, uneven pavement.

Somers said she reported the issue to 311 three times last month, and received a message back saying the city is experiencing a high volume of reports, advising there will be a delay in receiving a response.

She said many local businesses and community members have also voiced concerns over the crumbling corner.

“In Osborne Village, we need our sidewalks for walking. This is the primary mode of transportation for many of our residents, and our businesses rely on pedestrian traffic. So when we have a missing sidewalk or no sidewalk access, it's a major concern,” she said.

“I'm surprised that our city isn't taking our concerns more seriously and fixing the problem,” she said.

Somers said the barricades present a major challenge for folks with accessibility challenges, as well. She witnessed a person in a wheelchair who had to cross the street to avoid the problematic pavement. She said she is also concerned for the neighbourhood’s seniors, as there is a seniors’ housing complex a block away.

According to a City of Winnipeg spokesperson, when the base of the traffic signal on the northeast corner of Osborne and Stradbrook was repaired last fall, the contractor made a temporary repair to the adjacent sidewalk using temporary patching material.

The intention was to make a permanent restoration to the sidewalk this summer, the spokesperson said, but the temporary patch has deteriorated since then.

As a result, the area has been barricaded to ensure the safety of sidewalk users.

According to the spokesperson, the plan is to have the sidewalk repaired in the coming weeks, adding the city appreciates the public’s patience until it can be reopened.

He said 311 has received 16 requests for service at this location.