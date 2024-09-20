'We need to share these roots': RM of St. François Xavier embracing Métis history to mark 200th anniversary

A monumental milestone will be marked in Manitoba this weekend.

The RM of St. François Xavier is marking its 200th year – a celebration that will feature the successes of modern day, but also remember the history of the area that started with the Métis.

"I think we're in a time and place now where we need to share these roots. Without sharing these roots, and without having these roots, we have no fibre to hold us together," said Delmer Nott, the reeve of the RM.

"We want to embrace what has went on (here), where we started, where the RM started."

Nott said the RM was originally known as Grantown, named after its founder Cuthbert Grant.

The Métis leader helped around 2,000 people settle the land around 1824 along the Assiniboine River.

"There's history before that with First Nations people occupying the land, but he was the first one that was given the task of establishing a Métis settlement just outside of Winnipeg."

The area was known as Grantown until 1880 when the municipality was incorporated as St. François Xavier.

"I think it's important that the children coming up understand the roots of the community."

Nott said the area's history has helped shape what it has become in the present day. He said he refers to St. François Xavier as a community without border.

"It stretches from one end to the other, and we have a variety of uses, from agriculture and farming to industrial and local businesses to residents. We have a mix of pretty well everything, and yet we all get along… At no time did we ever experience a lack of community involvement…Our community is representative of the communities of years ago where everybody worked together for a common goal."

While it will be a celebration rooted in learning the area's history, Nott said there will be plenty of activities for people to enjoy throughout the weekend.

He said there will be vendors, including Indigenous artists. There will be food trucks, kids activities, and tours of some of the buildings in the area.

In the evenings, there will be concerts for people to enjoy.

"Our council is committed to the spirit of reconciliation now and in the future. So this will help everybody see where the history is and why it's so important for us to hang onto that history."

The celebrations will be spread throughout Saturday and Sunday in the community.