'We're all in this together': Manitoba preparing for respiratory virus season

As we enter flu season, the Manitoba government announced a strategy to keep the strain off the health-care system and help Manitobans stay healthy.

Chief provincial public health officer Dr. Brent Roussin and Health Minister Uzoma Asagwara announced the strategy at a news conference on Wednesday, saying the government is taking a proactive approach.

“So no one has to wonder whether their grandparent, their parent, their child, their loved one has access to the care that they need,” Asagwara said.

The province’s preparations for respiratory virus season include vaccines, building up ICU and acute care beds, and a province-wide ad campaign.

The province noted it has newly funded 18 adult ICU beds, eight pediatric ICU beds, and four step-down beds. This brings the total number of adult ICU beds to 110 and PICU beds to 21.

Manitoba has also opened 112 acute beds, with the plan to open 70 more.

“Ultimately, we’re all in this together,” Asagwara said.

“And we’re working with each and every one of you folks on the front lines to make our health-care system stronger, especially during this time of year.”

Flu and COVID vaccines are available at medical clinics, ACCESS centres, vaccine clinics, pharmacies, and nursing stations. The RSV vaccine is being offered free of charge to seniors over the age of 60, living in long-term care homes.

More information about respiratory viruses, including prevention, treatment and care can be found online.