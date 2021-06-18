WINNIPEG -- Residents of the Interlake community of Fisher Branch are hoping they will be able to restore a historic church following a spree of vandalism Tuesday evening.

Fisher Branch RCMP responded to a call of mischief at the disused Ukrainian Catholic Church on Tache Street at around 8:05 p.m. They found that several windows had been broken and that items in the church had been damaged.

Ron Malkowich grew up in Fisher Branch and attended the church with his family well into adulthood, serving for a time as an altar boy.

He says the town is just crying over the damage done to the building, which dates back to 1913. The church was built by original European settlers to the area and is no longer used for services.

Malkowich said it was given a historic building designation a few years ago.

“People still go to the church to check it out. They bring visitors to the town to the church to take pictures of it. Everyone really respected the church,” Malkowich said.

Police say the investigation into the vandalism is continuing. Malkowich said the damage is considerable, though they are still awaiting an exact estimate.

“They smashed all the windows, the stained glass windows and everything. They broke in, we have a big door that they ripped off, they went inside and vandalized some paintings on the wall that were hand-done years ago,” Malkowich said.

Malkowich said the town will likely do some fundraising to cover the cost of repairing the damage. And at least one resident didn’t have to be asked before pitching in to help.

“One gentleman across the street, the next day he went out and bought the lumber himself and boarded up the windows so no birds get in there. We’re not going to let it go. We’ve already had a lot of people saying, ‘what can we do?’”

-With files from CTV’s Danton Unger