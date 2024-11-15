'We rely heavily on the postal system': How the Canada Post strike is impacting local businesses

Canada Post workers are carrying picket signs as thousands are on strike across the country.

Workers walked off the job just after midnight Friday, leaving countless letters and packages stranded.

This is the busiest time of year for mailing packages, especially for businesses in the province.

"A lot of us small makers, we rely heavily on the postal system to get our orders out during this holiday season," said Karen Rudolph of Cloverdale Forge.

Cloverdale Forge turns hot metal into functional works of art. They have a wide range of items they ship across North America through Canada Post, but that is now on pause.

There are roughly 55,000 workers on strike throughout Canada.

"We hope the strike will be a quick strike," said Cheryllyn Saramaga-Martai with CUPW Winnipeg Local 856. "We'd like to get back to work, we want to deliver people's parcels."

The Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce said the holiday shopping season is a critical time for local businesses, and it worries about the impact this strike will have.

"This couldn't actually come at a worse time," said Loren Remillard, the president and CEO of the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce.

"Many people make online purchases with the confidence that that will be delivered in time. With the disruption, now there may be those that say, I'm not going to make that purchase."

For its part, Canada Post officials promise talks will continue, and recognize the peril of the labour impasse.

"Every day is an absolute killer because this is our busiest time of year. So many people depend on us, but this is the time we make our money too. And right now, we're making zero," said Jon Hamilton, the vice president of strategic communications for Canada Post.

Cloverdale Forge is hoping the two sides can negotiate a fair deal quickly. In the meantime, it's going to have to make other arrangements to get their products to their customers.

"It might mean sending it via FedEx or UPS, which is hardcore going to cut into our profits. But we have to honour those orders," said Rudolph.