Weekend crash turns fatal after woman dies in hospital

An 81-year-old woman who was taken to hospital following a crash Sunday morning has died from her injuries according to police.

It happened around 4:30 a.m. at the corner of Sargent Avenue and Empress Street.

Police said the woman and a 45-year-old man, also in the vehicle, were taken to hospital. The man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The other vehicle involved was described as a late model dark-coloured Dodge Caravan. Police said everyone in that vehicle fled the scene on foot. Investigators also believe the vehicle had been speeding before the crash.

Police said the woman was taken to hospital in unstable condition after the crash and that her condition deteriorated once she arrived.

Police said Monday afternoon that the woman has since died from her injuries. She has been identified as Corazon Manguerra.

Police said investigators continue to ask the public for information, including dash cam footage of the Dodge Caravan. They are also looking for information about how the suspects were driving before the crash.