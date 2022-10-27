What happened last night in the municipal election in Winnipeg

Manitoba’s municipal election took place on Wednesday, bringing some big changes to Winnipeg, including a new mayor.

Last night, Scott Gillingham was elected as the next mayor of Winnipeg, with 27.5 per cent of the vote.

Gillingham was first elected as the city councillor for St. James in 2014 and was re-elected in 2018. He spent time on the finance committee, the Winnipeg Police Board and the executive policy committee.

Another change coming to the city includes one new face on city council after Evan Duncan was elected as city councillor for Charleswood-Tuxedo-Westwood.

Duncan snagged more than half the votes in the ward, defeating long-time radio broadcaster Hal Anderson. The council seat in this ward was left open after Kevin Klein opted to run for mayor.

There will also be a lot of familiar faces on Winnipeg’s city council, including: