What Manitobans need to know to vote on Election Day

The Manitoba provincial election is less than three weeks away, and there are a few things voters need to know before they head to the polls to decide on the province’s next MLAs and premier.

To be eligible to vote, Manitobans need to be Canadian citizens who are 18 years of age on or before Election Day. You also need to have been living in Manitoba for at least six months by the time the election comes.

The next thing to check is whether you are registered to vote. This can be done online through the Elections Manitoba website. Those who aren’t registered can do so online.

As for where you go to vote, Manitobans will be able to go to any location in their electoral division. Elections Manitoba offers an online tool to help voters find the polling stations in their area.

Once at the polling station, voters must show ID to vote. This includes one piece of government-issued photo ID or two documents that include your name. A full list of acceptable IDs can be found online.

ADVANCE VOTING

Advance voting for the provincial election will take place from Sept. 23 to 30. Manitobans can vote at any advance polling station throughout this period. A list of the locations and their hours of operation can be found online.

Election Day is on Oct. 3. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.