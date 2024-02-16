What's open and closed in Winnipeg on Louis Riel Day

Louis Riel Day is coming up on Monday, which means some businesses, services and organizations may be closed or operating at reduced hours.

Here is a list of what’s open and closed on Feb. 19, 2024, in Winnipeg and across the province:

MALLS

Grant Park Shopping Centre will be open from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Louis Riel Day.

Kildonan Place will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Louis Riel Day.

St. Vital Centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Louis Riel Day.

Garden City Shopping Centre will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Louis Riel Day.

C.F. Polo Park will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Louis Riel Day.

Outlet Collection Winnipeg will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Louis Riel Day.

LIQUOR MARTS

All Winnipeg Liquor Marts will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Louis Riel Day, except for the True North Square location, which will be closed.

All Brandon Liquor Marts and rural Liquor Marts will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday.

CITY OF WINNIPEG SERVICES

All civic offices will be closed on Louis Riel Day.

Recycling and garbage will be collected as normally scheduled for those with a Monday collection date.

Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule on Louis Riel Day.

The Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Monday.

The Brady Road Landfill will be open from 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The Pacific and Panet 4R Winnipeg Depots will be closed on Louis Riel Day.

All Winnipeg public libraries will be closed on Monday.

All arenas will be closed on Louis Riel Day.

The following indoor pools will open with limited hours: Pan Am Pool will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex will be open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Margaret Grant Pool will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. All other indoor pools will be closed.

The following fitness and leisure centres will be open on Monday: Pan Am Pool from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Cindy Klassen Recreation Complex from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. All other fitness and leisure centres will be closed.

The Animal Services Agency will be closed on Louis Riel Day.

Brookside, Transcona and St. Vital cemeteries are open from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Louis Riel Day.

OTHER ATTRACTIONS

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights will be closed on Louis Riel Day.

The Manitoba Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Louis Riel Day

The Winnipeg Art Gallery-Qaumajuq will be closed.