What's open and closed in Winnipeg over Terry Fox Day
Terry Fox Day is coming up on Monday, which means some businesses, services and organizations may be closed or operating at reduced hours.
Here is a list of what’s open and closed over the Terry Fox Day long weekend in Winnipeg and across the province:
MALLS
The Grant Park Shopping Centre will be open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Kildonan Place will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The St. Vital Centre will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Garden City Shopping Centre will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
C.F. Polo Park will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Outlet Collection Winnipeg will be open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
LIQUOR MARTS
Some Liquor Mart locations may be closed on Terry Fox Day due to ongoing strike action. Updates on closures can be found online.
Winnipeg Liquor Marts will have reduced hours on Terry Fox Day, with most locations opening from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The St. Anne’s (Express) location will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. All Brandon and rural locations will be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
OTHER ATTRACTIONS
The Canadian Museum for Human Rights will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Winnipeg Art Gallery-Qaumajuq will be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Manitoba Museum will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
