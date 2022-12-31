New Year’s Day is here, which means several businesses, services and organizations may be closed or operating at reduced hours.

As well, Monday, Jan. 2 is being observed as a stat holiday for many since New Year's Day falls on a Sunday.

Here is a list of what’s open and closed on New Year’s Day in Winnipeg, as well as what people can expect from city services.

MALLS

CF Polo Park, St. Vital Centre, and Outlet Collection Winnipeg will all be open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on New Year’s Day. Grant Park Shopping Centre and Kildonan Place will be closed. All malls resume regular business hours on Monday.

LIQUOR MARTS

All Liquor Marts across the province will be closed on New Year’s Day.

CITY OF WINNIPEG SERVICES

All civic offices will be closed on Jan. 2.

The Brady Road Resource Management Facility (Brady Road Landfill) and all of the 4R Winnipeg Depots will be closed on New Year’s Day.

Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule on Jan. 2.

All City of Winnipeg arenas are closed from Dec. 24 to Jan. 1, and will reopen on Jan. 2.

All indoor pools close at 4 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and will remain closed New Year’s Day. On Monday, Jan. 3, the Pan Am Pool will be open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Margaret Grant will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Fitness and leisure centres close by 4 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and will be closed Jan. 1 and Jan. 3.

All City of Winnipeg libraries branches will be closed both Sunday and Monday.

The Animal Services Agency will be closed on New Year’s Day, and open noon to 5 p.m. on Jan. 2.

OTHER ATTRACTIONS

The Forks will be open regular hours on New Year’s Eve and Day, with a full lineup of festivities planned.

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights is open from 10 a.m to 5 p.m. on New Year's Day, and will be closed Monday.

The Winnipeg Art Gallery will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on New Year’s Day, and the Manitoba Museum will also be open, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.