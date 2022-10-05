What you need to know about voting in the upcoming municipal election

OPEC+ makes big oil cut to boost prices; pump costs may rise

The OPEC+ alliance of oil-exporting countries on Wednesday decided to sharply cut production to support sagging oil prices, a move that could deal the struggling global economy another blow and raise politically sensitive pump prices for U.S. drivers just ahead of key national elections.

    WATCH LIVE | Victoria mayoral candidates debate

    Candidates for mayor of Victoria will square off this morning in a live debate. There are eight declared candidates vying for the chair that will be vacated by outgoing mayor Lisa Helps. Advance voting in Victoria's municipal election began today (Oct. 5), with ballot boxes open at Victoria City Hall between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

    Victoria City Hall is shown. (CTV News)