Where to go for advance polls for the municipal election

Advance voting begins on Monday for the Manitoba municipal election coming up on Oct. 26.

The polls will run for the next few weeks at a number of locations around Winnipeg and Brandon. Eligible voters can cast their ballots at any of the advance voting locations, regardless of where they live in the city. These locations include:

Council building at Winnipeg City Hall from Oct. 3 to 21;

Canada Life Centre’s Cityplace bridge from Oct. 3 to 5;

University of Winnipeg in Room 2M70 at the Manitoba Hall from Oct. 4 and 5;

Youth for Christ Gymnasium on Oct. 4 and 5;

Grant Park Shopping Centre, Kildonan Place Shopping Centre and C.F. Polo Park from Oct. 7 to 9;

University of Manitoba at RM 217 GSA Lounge from Oct. 11 to 12;

Red River College Polytechnic’s Notre Dame Campus at Building C on the lower level from Oct. 12 to 13;

IKEA’s main entrance, Garden City Shopping Centre and St. Vital Shopping Centre from Oct. 14 to 16; and

Community advance poll locations in all 15 of Winnipeg’s wards from Oct. 18 to 20. These locations can be found online.

Residents in Brandon also have the opportunity to vote in advance at the following locations:

The main foyer of City Hall on Oct. 12 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and

Pioneer Lounge at the Keystone Centre on Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Voters are reminded to bring valid ID that shows their name and current address. For those without a diver’s licence or enhanced ID card, they can bring any two documents that together show their name and address. Both documents need to show the voter’s name.