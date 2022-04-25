Where Hilary Swank and Alan Ritchson have been spotted in Winnipeg

Hillary Swank, Alan Ritchson, along with other cast and crew seen at a restaurant in Winnipeg as they are in the city filming the movie "Ordinary Angels" (Source: Jon Gunn/Facebook) Hillary Swank, Alan Ritchson, along with other cast and crew seen at a restaurant in Winnipeg as they are in the city filming the movie "Ordinary Angels" (Source: Jon Gunn/Facebook)

Winnipeg Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Regina

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Edmonton

Toronto

Calgary

Montreal

Ottawa

Atlantic

Kitchener

Vancouver

Vancouver Island