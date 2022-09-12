Where Manitobans can sign a book of condolences for Queen Elizabeth II

For Manitobans looking for a way to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II, books of condolences have been set up at government buildings in Manitoba to give people an opportunity to pay their respects and share their memories.

On Thursday, it was announced that the Queen died at age 96 after 70 years on the throne. Queen Elizabeth II was the longest-reigning monarch in Commonwealth history.

To honour her memory, the City of Winnipeg has set up a book of condolence on the main floor of the council building, located at 510 Main St.

Winnipeggers can sign the book during operating hours, which are weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The book will be available during the 10-day period of mourning, which began on Sept. 9.

To honour the Queen’s decades of the service, the lights on Esplanade Riel will be a royal blue hue during the mourning period. This colour was chosen to represent the blue jewels the Queen wore in her last official Canadian portrait.

At the Manitoba Legislative Building, a book of condolences has been set up at the base of the Grand Staircase.

According to the province, the book has been signed by Manitoba’s lieutenant governor, the premier, the Winnipeg mayor, the clerk of the executive council, and the leader of the opposition.

The public can sign the book of condolences beginning on Monday. It will be available for signing throughout the duration of the period of mourning.

In Brandon, two books of condolences have been set up in the foyer of city hall.

All members of the public can sign the books during regular businesses throughout the period of mourning.

The City of Brandon tweeted that it placed a black ribbon on the portrait of Queen Elizabeth II, per established protocol. A black ribbon has also been placed on the Canadian flag, the Manitoba flag, and the City of Brandon flag in the main foyer.

The lights outside Brandon City Hall will be purple in recognition of the Queen’s colour designation for her Platinum Jubilee.