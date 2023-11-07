Where you can observe Remembrance Day in Manitoba

Multiple community groups and organizations are holding services and ceremonies to commemorate Remembrance Day.

CTV News Winnipeg has compiled a list of services going on in Manitoba on Nov. 11.

Winnipeg

The RBC Convention Centre will host its annual Remembrance Day Service. Doors open at 9:30 and the public is asked to be seated by 10:30 a.m. The service is scheduled to begin at 10:40 a.m. CTV News Winnipeg will live-stream this service.

The Royal Winnipeg Rifles host a service in Vimy Ridge Memorial Park, located at 821 Preston Ave. The service gets underway at 10:30 a.m.

The Royal Canadian Legion No. 4 – St. James Branch will host a service at Bruce Park at 10:45 a.m., with a parade marching down Lyle Street. The legion will have a bus leaving at 9:45 a.m. to take members down to the park.

The Transcona Legion will hold a parade from its branch (177 Regent Avenue West) starting at 10 a.m., and finishing at the East End Arena, where the service will take place at approximately 10:30 a.m. Those wishing to participate in the parade are asked to arrive by 9:30 a.m.

The South Osborne Branch No. 252 will host their service at the Legion building (426 Osborne St.) at 10:45 a.m.

Brandon

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 3 in Brandon will host its annual Remembrance Day Service at the Keystone Centre. The service begins at 10:45 a.m.

Portage la Prairie

Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 65 in Portage la Prairie will host its service at the Stride Centre. The ceremony begins at 10:30 a.m.

Stonewall

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 52 in Stonewall will host a Remembrance Day service at 11 a.m. Doors open at 10:30 a.m.

Steinbach

Royal Canadian Legion Branch No. 192 in Steinbach hosts its Remembrance Day Service at the Pat Porter Active Living Centre. The service will begin promptly at 10:45 a.m.

Thompson

The Thompson Legion No. 244 will host its service at the Thompson Regional Community Centre. Doors for the service open at 10 a.m.