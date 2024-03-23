Which Oscar winner will be filming a new movie in Winnipeg

A new movie starring an Oscar winner will soon start shooting in Winnipeg.

'With Love' is a new action movie starring Ke Huy Quan and is about a now-realtor's former life catching up to him.

Quan is best known for his role as Short Round in 'Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom' and Data in 'The Goonies'.

He most recently skyrocketed back into the spotlight winning the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor in 2023 for his part in 'Everything Everywhere All at Once'.

Filming is set to begin at the start of April and will wrap up in mid-May. The movie is expected to be released in 2025.